Gogo Maweni had Mzansi people laughing out loud after she shared her Valentine's Day gift on social media

The sangoma posted a clip of herself picking up roses and stacks of cash that her man set up in their living room

Mzansi and popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 said the special occasion looked staged and forced

Gogo Maweni has been topping social media trends after she shared a clip of herself receiving her Valentine's Day gift from her man.

Gogo Maweni's Valentine's Day gift has raised suspicions. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

In the video, the sangoma could be seen walking out of her room in a nightgown with no clue what was going on in her living room. Her bae had set up a bunch of roses and stacks of cash all over their house. As the clip went on, Maweni picked up the money and red roses one by one and looked excited when she finally got to where the path of gifts led.

Mzansi stans Chris Excel for not fearing the sangoma

The video left Mzansi shaking their heads but fearing to call Maweni out. One Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 feared fokol and trolled Maweni in a post, saying:

"Phela we all know Gogo ukuthi you’re a breadwinner in that house … That money belongs to you .."

Peeps reacted to Chris' tweet by saying they admire his fearlessness after the sangoma threatened to deal with her trolls using muti, reported ZAlebs.

@tndaba said:

"You can see this was staged."

@SIMBAROAR1 shared:

"Some things must be left to abo Lerato Kganyago This is very cold."

@lady2tee posted:

"This video is so weird."

@Katso38947315 replied:

"She can fool amathaswa akhe not all South Africans"

@LouderM07440353 commented:

"The only reason he did all that is because uyamsaba."

@lwandleduma79 wrote:

"I never thought it was possible to spend Valentines on yourself until I saw this "

@ThabangMaliba_ reacted:

"Yazi you are brave"

@MaandaSpha1 also said:

"Content is not for everyone. Whats this?"

@Qokx85 added:

"She couldn't even try to be excited nyana."

Lerato Kganyago spends Valentine's day in the USA as SA waits patiently for her to post her gifts

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we all know Lerato Kganyago takes the crown regarding Valentine's Day gifts. The star's husband has outdone himself year in and year out with fancy presents.

Last year the beauty had her followers turning green with envy when she revealed that her bae got her a fancy restaurant for Valentine's Day.

Lerato Kganyago found herself trending on social media as her followers were waiting for her to share her Valentine's Day spoils. The star set the record for the most spoiled celebrity on the day of love.

