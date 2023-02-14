Lerato Kganyago is the undisputed queen of Valentine's Day, and South Africans are waiting to see how the star will celebrate

The radio and television personality previously told her followers that they should not look forward to her posts because she would not be getting anything extravagant

Lerato's pages show that she jetted off to the United States to celebrate the day, which has been dubbed the National Lerato Kganyago day

We all know Lerato Kganyago takes the crown when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts. The star's husband has outdone himself year in and year out with fancy presents.

Last year the beauty had her followers turning green with envy when she revealed that her bae got her a fancy restaurant for Valentine's Day.

Lerato Kganyago's fans wait for her to show off her gifts

Lerato Kganyago found herself trending on social media as her followers are waiting for her to share her Valentine's Day spoils. The star set the record for the most spoiled celebrity on the day of love.

Twitter users have tagged the media personality, asking her to post whatever she gets.

@MandlaMhlanga_ said:

"I have my passport ready just in case Lerato Kganyago’s husband has booked the whole country for his wife."

@RealMrumaDrive noted:

"Lerato Kganyago is getting a private jet while you're getting a yoghurt from Spar."

Lerato Kganyago jets off to the USA to celebrate Valentine's Day

According to ZAlebs, the star jetted to the USA to celebrate the special day. The star has been sharing snaps from the getaway on her Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News