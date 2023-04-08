DJ Zinhle escaped to New York for a quick getaway and posted a video montage of her travel moments

The mother of two served different fashion looks and can be seen decked out in designer clothes

Mzansi people said they are happy that Zinhle carved out some time to recharge away from the kids mentally

DJ Zinhle posted a video of her outfits during her New York trip. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle took a break from her mommy duties and jetted to New York City. The DJ posted travel content on her social media pages and has been serving fashion looks.

Video of Zinhle in the Big Apple leaves Mzansi swooning

Zinhle shared a TikTok clip showing off her winter outfits and beautiful sites in the Big Apple. The Uzobuya hitmaker has been through a lot with the recent passing of AKA, and in one of her Instagram posts, she expressed that she needed the time away.

"Here’s a picture of a mom who needed a break but also can’t handle being away from her family, even for a few days."

Zinhle's fans supported her in the comments section and applauded her for taking the time to replenish.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers marvel at Zinhle's outfits in the US

@hauwazarma133 said:

"Mummy come back in Asante's voice."

@petunzimande mentioned:

"I can relate we need prayers."

@andie_mcasa added:

"Kairo’s necklace made it to New York.❤️"

@faithmavuso said:

"You look so cool doing it though.❤️"

@lebokgothadi posted:

"We are glad momma took a break and also know her family is missing her as well.❤️"

@bongani.ndaba commented:

"New York, that's the lady of the moment. Keep up hey."

@mosimane36 shared:

"Love to hear that love you Zinhle.

@moozlie's commented:

"Slowly Ms America."

