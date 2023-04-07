A TikTok video of promotional girls working at Konka Club had people willing to spend their money at the restaurant

The gorgeous ladies were wearing matching red dresses while carrying drinks and vibing to music

The clip went viral, and Mzansi men were drooling in the comments sections, and the women wanted to be a part of their team

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A clip of promotion girls at Konka in Soweto goes TikTok viral. Image: @dream_girls_promotions

Source: TikTok

Dream Girls Promotions posted a TikTok video of its employees having fun and working at the Konka Club in Soweto.

The ladies captured TikTokkers' attention with their striking beauty while promoting the flagship and upmarket lifestyle entertainment venue.

Mzansi floored by the ladies working at Konka

The video gathered more than 348 000 views, and the beautiful women portrayed their lives as soft, and people wanted a taste of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The promo company got flooded with comments from women who wanted to work for them. The men took their shots at the dream girls, and some said they understood why other men go broke to impress the stunners.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers rate women and the establishment in Soweto

@Boitumelo mentioned:

"See you at the white Konka tour Johannesburg on Sunday."

@user3803361880100 wrote:

"I also want to be part of the dream girls."

@AngelMnguni552 commented:

"Let’s create our own dream girls since they don’t wanna squeeze us in."

@Prestonposted:

"I looked at the background and knew straight away it was Konka.‍"

@sinesipho_es asked:

"How can one join? I wanna be a part of the team."

@Mc_brown_petunia said:

"Ballers looking at their fish to catch in the sea, nice."

@Lovely stated:

"Hmm, there are no dark-skinned girls hired. Y’all must be allergic I guess."

@WarChief6 wrote:

"Can't imagine the number of men who went broke just to impress huns."

Inventive man creates his own Konka Mpumalanga vibe, Mzansi stans the creativity: “I’m coming”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a creative man created his own Konka Mpumalanga party in a humorous video that Mzansi loves.

SA Vibes, a popular Facebook page, posted the video online to much fanfare, with everyone losing it over the shoes he wore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News