An imaginative man brought out many laughs from Mzansi peeps with his own Konka Mpumalanga vibe he created in a video

The creative clip features many parody makeshift products you would find in a club, including an insanely expensive bill

The video has been showered with adoration from Mzansi peeps who appreciated the clever video, with some commenting on the shoes he wore

A creative man created his own Konka Mpumalanga party in a humorous video that Mzansi loves.

Source: Facebook

SA Vibes, a popular Facebook page, posted the video online to much fanfare, with everyone losing it over the shoes he wore.

The creative video depicts the various instances you would see in the club. He crafted parody props to mimic a booked table, turning a bottle of Wild Island into an expensive bottle of Hennesy.

At one point in the video, a bill is presented with an eye-watering amount of over a million rand, which included a straw that costs R2000.

The quirky video caused many sides to split, with peeps loving the imaginative video, insane prices and his unique footwear. See the responses below:

Lesego Mogotlane said:

"I was doing fine untill I saw the shoes. Buried "

Nthabeleng Nyanyatsi shared:

"I just passed by Konka now. I think I should go back and show them the 'shoes'."

Vincent Madola posted:

"Things were okay untill it comes to shoes and the bill "

Mahlatse Masha mentioned:

"It's never a dull moment in Mzansi "

Sbara Aayan commented:

"If happiness was a person. I don't wanna lie, you are a happy boet "

WeGame Tores said:

"I'm comiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiing."

Bruce Van De Vuso posted:

"I don't need to go there anymore... I can KONKA in my own location Wow."

Joe Vulavala shared:

"Only the brave indeed "

Video of a man canning himself at a wobbly guy failing over a fence has the people of Mzansi blaming alcohol

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how alcohol will have you doing things that only the body aches the next morning will have you remember. One man was caught on camera stumbling into a wire fence, and peeps had no other explanation than liquor.

Nine times out of ten, when you see someone doing something obscured in a video on social media, alcohol has something to do with it. And it could very well be the situation here.

Source: Briefly News