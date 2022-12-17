A video of a man enjoying the soft life in a different way left social media users laughing for days

In the funny TikTok video, the man spoiled himself with his version of spa treatments, while sipping on a cold beverage

Mzansi people clapped for the creative man and wrote him encouraging messages in the comments section

A man enjoying and resting in his homemade spa. Image: @waltersephoko/TikTok

A man enjoyed some rest and relaxation in the comfort of his own home, and people were stunned by the video.

In the TikTok video posted by @waltersephoko, the guy can be seen enjoying Coronas while lounging in his homemade spa.

He was wearing a towel and treating his face with a mask, while the tension in his back was eased with a few heavy bricks.

Mzansi was impressed by how he didn't compromise in showing himself love despite having limited resources.

A few netizens said his cheeky smile at the end of the clip, posing for the camera, was the highlight of TikTok.

Read a few comments for Mzansi people below:

@shushushy said:

"We upgraded from hot stone to heavy stone."

@sliendyk asked:

"Such a top-notch spa, where can I make a booking?"

@Sego921 posted:

"This looks very peaceful, where do I book?"

@slendasamacatalog mentioned:

"This made my year, I swear."

@bongz3683 added:

"It really doesn't have to cost that much, you know."

@smithmato suggested:

"If u can't afford it, make some for yourself."

@zamazwide07 commented:

"Cheers to the soft life and to self-love. "

@kalloteam stated:

"This is actually beautiful, and funny though."

