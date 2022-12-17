Mzansi Man Creates Homemade Spa in His Backyard To Experience Soft Life, People Clap: “Cheers to Self-Love”
- A video of a man enjoying the soft life in a different way left social media users laughing for days
- In the funny TikTok video, the man spoiled himself with his version of spa treatments, while sipping on a cold beverage
- Mzansi people clapped for the creative man and wrote him encouraging messages in the comments section
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
A man enjoyed some rest and relaxation in the comfort of his own home, and people were stunned by the video.
In the TikTok video posted by @waltersephoko, the guy can be seen enjoying Coronas while lounging in his homemade spa.
He was wearing a towel and treating his face with a mask, while the tension in his back was eased with a few heavy bricks.
Mzansi was impressed by how he didn't compromise in showing himself love despite having limited resources.
Mzansi family of dancers wows the internet with 2 million viral TikTok video: "Can’t stop watching this"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A few netizens said his cheeky smile at the end of the clip, posing for the camera, was the highlight of TikTok.
Read a few comments for Mzansi people below:
@shushushy said:
"We upgraded from hot stone to heavy stone."
@sliendyk asked:
"Such a top-notch spa, where can I make a booking?"
@Sego921 posted:
"This looks very peaceful, where do I book?"
@slendasamacatalog mentioned:
"This made my year, I swear."
@bongz3683 added:
"It really doesn't have to cost that much, you know."
@smithmato suggested:
"If u can't afford it, make some for yourself."
@zamazwide07 commented:
"Cheers to the soft life and to self-love. "
@kalloteam stated:
"This is actually beautiful, and funny though."
Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping in video has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”
Mzansi divided on man with Honours degree standing with sign for job at traffic light: "Everyone is a judge"
Briefly News reported that a carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud. A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.
He stirs what appears to be rice in the pot before he closes the lid and takes an aggressive bite from a sausage he had on a nearby plate.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News