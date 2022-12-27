A man had South Africans thoroughly amused with his shenanigans while turning up at a swimming pool

The guy looked like he was having the time of his life with a drink in hand and partying up a storm

Netizens commented on the video with many saying that the guy was the epitome of a South African enjoying December

One guy was living it up by the poolside. His video caught people's attention as he got thousands of likes.

A man was holding a bottle of alcohol and dancing by the pool. Image: TikTok/@np.sindane

December is a special time for South Africans. Online users were amazed to see yet another person doing the most for the festive season.

Man having fun at poolside amuses South Africa

A Tiktok video by @np.sindane shows one guy dancing in his swimming trunks while holding a bottle of alcohol. In the video, the man passionately showed off his moves by the poolside and tries to get a woman's attention. Watch the full video below:

Mzansi loves to see people enjoy their Dezemba and peeps joked about the guy in the video. People commented that he looked like the happiest person in the world. Some netizens were even convinced he secretly won the lotto.

mzekwa26 commented:

"Soft life, that's nice.

user9118508953077 commented:

"Tall, black and handsome."

ReddyG commented:

"Next episode on 'I blew it.'"

user2063683438435 commented:

"Yaze ya Happy Orlando Pirates."

bossy commented:

"Fish eagle is deciding which fish to catch from a distance in the water."

mm commented:

"Summer body in order malume lapho."

Rivence Mr Dream Maker

"When I win the lotto, I wont tell anyone vibes, but signs will be there."

Jabulani Sithole180 commented:

"If happiness was a person. I wish I was him lol."

