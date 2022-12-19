A man's facial expressions during a party left people thoroughly entertained as the video got 100 000 views

The gent got recorded with two bottles of Moët champagne that he used as a prop for his impromptu performance

Online users could not get enough of him as they cracked jokes at his expense while others did not like the video

People had varying reactions to seeing a man doing the most at a party. Netizens shared their two cents after he displayed his moves.

Netizens were split as some did not find the video amusing because of the man's age. Others thought the guy was were innocently enjoying his own life.

Man sparks debate among South Africans with his dance moves

A groovist had tongues wagging when he did the most at a party event. In the video, the man is holding two bottles of Moët and giving his all to making various facial expressions while dancing.

People were divided because of the man's age in the video posted by @selokelaboledi. Online users were split over whether the man belongs in a space where young people come to unwind. Mzansi is used to seeing much younger people doing the most on dance floors.

@codesaG commented:

"Good to see people having fun irrespective of age."

@xnly_Cash commented:

"Can we let people have fun, its their lives. Keep your standards to yourself. Yeses *enjoy your youth* wabhora because living doesn't end at a certain age. Now he must sit at home looking at the garden."

@Tlou_regi commented:

"I don’t understand why people are so pressed about this guy enjoying his life."

@BonganiKunene_ commented:

"The absolute hilarious bit is that these ones pull up in a section with absolute 10s. Much is forgiven when your bag is heavy."

@_shwabade_ commented:

"Thank you God for giving me a father that doesn’t drink alcohol or groove . That’s one blessing I won’t take for granted."

@TheGreatLerato commented:

"Please forgive me if this is ageist but I really hate seeing old people having too much fun in spaces I believe should only be for young people. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’m disgusted by this."

@malome6aint commented:

"He should be at home with his wife and kids."

@keeeeeaaaaa commented:

"These are the type of men that will have bloem huns spiking each other’s drinks, using witchcraft and beefing with each other. I need y’all to do better."

Man grooves back to back and goes to 2nd party before reaching door

Briefly News previously reported that a viral TikTok video of someone's December left people amused. The man in the video didn't even make it to his house before another ride came to pick him up to go party.

Peeps in the comments were amused as they reflected on just how lit December can get.

A TikTok video posted by @dj_nyc_sa shows a man getting out of one car and into another to party some more. While walking to his house, more friends came to pick him up for more fun, and he ran over immediately.

