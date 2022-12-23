A Twitter user decided to take care of himself and get a pedicure which turned into comedic gold for peeps

Sadly for him, the treat wasn't as expected because he ended up with what could have been mistaken for women's feet

Online users were in stitches over the picture, and the man's reaction only fueled the many jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One guy decided to treat himself at a nail salon and get a pedicure. He was not happy at all when he noticed that his feet were done in a feminine way.

One man went and got a pedicure but ended up looking like he had women's feet image: BDTRELILBROTHER/Getty Images/NickyLloyd

Source: UGC

The man showed the picture of his toes and had the internet laughing. Even after telling people how furious he was with what they did, peeps thought they did a great job.

Man gets pedicure and hates it

A man @BDTRELILBROTHER got a pedicure that wasn't like anything he wanted. The salon used pale pink and square-shaped toenails to get a feminine look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to seeing what they did, he wrote:

"I’m so mad I’m never coming back to this nailshop again they made me look like a girl!"

Online users cannot help but laugh at him after the post. Netizens love a good laugh at others' struggles and people had much to say about his pedicure.

@jessjmarley commented:

"Soft life."

@mihletshemese commented:

"His feet are so beautiful omg."

@vithiiyonke commented:

"These feet belong to a man?"

@BelindaBaoki commented:

"I'm jealous."

@ella_bosslady commented:

"You've got pretty nails by the way."

@Bigrackz18 commented:

"This is hilarious."

"Use your feet": Lady with long nails struggles with laundry, SA laughs at her

Briefly News previously reported a woman got extra long nails but still had laundry to do. She did not let the new nails get in her way and found a way to do the washing.

The video of the TikTokker's attempt at doing the laundry with long nails got over two million views. Netizens flooded the comments to make fun of her.

TikTokker @sontshikazi35 got extra long acrylic nails and had the internet in stitches after she did her best to hand-wash laundry. In the video, she washed the clothes using just her palms, and people were in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News