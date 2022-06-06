A video was taken of a man hanging from a gate trying to save himself from two big dogs and SA has mixed emotions

It was not explained as to what the man was doing there and if he was a thief or not, however, he was doing the most to save himself

The people of Mzansi felt that he deserved what was coming for him if the reason he was there was that he was there to break in

When you get caught off guard by two massive dogs, you get superpowers, apparently. A man entered a property where he was greeted by two big dogs that he was clearly unaware of.

Facebook page EMalahleni Residents/Community – Municipality shared a video showing a frightened man trying to escape dogs. Image: Facebook / EMalahleni Residents/Community – Municipality

Videos go viral so quickly and evoke a lot of emotions from people who view them. Just like many others, this clip and its situation got people talking.

Facebook page EMalahleni Residents/Community – Municipality shared a clip showing an African man hanging off of an entrance gate, trying to save his leg from being eaten by a big dog that was trying to get to him.

The people of Mzansi discuss the matter in the comment section, evoking mixed reactions

While it was not clear if the man was a visitor, worker or a thief, people went with their guts and commented accordingly. Most felt if the man was there uninvited, he deserved what was coming for him.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Wendy Wegerle said:

“He shouldn't have been there in the first place. Take your punishment.”

Chris Kruger said:

“They must leave him there he will get tired of hanging then the dogs can do their work.”

Mokhutji Maepa said:

“If he wasn't supposed to be there, I hope they brought a pitbull as well.”

Izzy Bee said:

“If he was a wise thief he could have gone there with toothpaste or handy andy smeared on his clothes. Dogs don't like toothpaste or handy andy in their mouths.”

Sfiso Mbatha said:

“He must never do it again, that's what he must do.”

Mpumalanga paramedics ambushed, ambulance stripped for parts worth more than r300k by men in balaclavas

In other news, Briefly News reported that paramedics who responded to an emergency call about a pregnant woman in labour were ambushed by two balaclava-clad men. The emergency personnel were held up while their ambulance was stripped of its parts worth R300 000.

The incident occurred at about 9:30pm when the provincial emergency medical services team received the hoax call saying the pregnant woman was at a farm near Belfast on the Spitzkop road. A short while later, another call was received by the medical staff who were informed about a spot to meet.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the medical staff were caught up in an orchestrated robbery which was masked as an emergency call. The paramedics were tied up with cable ties and kept inside the ambulance and had their cellphones taken away.

