A hilarious clip of a man dancing at the groove until he met the ground has gone viral on social media

Sharing the clip online, a Facebook page used it as a level of measurement to let their people know how the weekend is going down

The people of Mzansi were living for the man’s vibes and made it known that his antics reminded them of distant memories

You know the groove has been too good when you end up on the floor. A man got caught on camera busting some hardcore dance moves just seconds before he became one with the furniture, LOL.

Most of us have a story from a fuzzy night at the groove that we would rather not admit to. While this man might have not remembered what went down, there is video proof that it happened.

Facebook page Ekoneni Lounge shared the hilarious clip of the man getting his groove on, busting some questionable moves that led to his downfall… literally!

“Ihappiness inje . Come witness the Fun this weekend with Vusi Nova & Ikhona”

The people of Mzansi had the best laugh as the video evoked some hidden memories

Seeing the man doing things he probably would have never without the influence of liquor had some remembering things they have tried to forget. This is definitely a weekend vibe that some are aspiring to level up to.

Amelia Tsolo said:

“Funny stories making laughter prevent stress yep⭐⭐”

Vuyokazi Sixesha said:

“Impressing the young beautiful ladies ”

Maemo Maseleme said:

“What do they call that dance move I like it”

Masuku Mpumelelo Thando said:

If we all fall down was a person.”

