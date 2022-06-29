Video Shows Man Snacking on Chips at Groove and Offering a Guy a Bite With No Intentions of Sharing, SA Amused
- A funny video of a man chowing some potato crisps at groove has been doing the rounds on social media
- Instagram user @touchline_entertainment shared the clip online, which shows the man offering another guy a bite but quickly placing the chip in his own mouth instead
- South African users responded to the tweet with banter and many said broke people should avoid going to groove
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Mzansi netizens could not help but crack up in laughter upon viewing a video of a man chowing his chips without a care in the world in the middle of groove.
The footage was shared by @touchline_entertainment on Instagram and shows the carefree gent dancing among a group of people as he eats his potatoes crisps.
He is seen turning around to offer a man standing behind him a bite, to which the guy opens his mouth wide open. However, the man quickly snatches his hand holding the chip away from his mouth, and places it inside his instead. A loud laugh can be heard in the background before the clip ends.
Video of South African Deadpool has peeps feeling the beat with his dance moves: “You are going to be famous”
South African cyber citizens responded to the video with laughter and witty comments:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
noxi.bae reacted:
“I'm funeralled.”
abuti_papiie said:
“Bro opened his mouth for that little ting.”
goitsimang_setshogoe commented:
“That guy is from my home place.”
Mashilochristopher wrote:
“That background laughter hits more.”
ndhlovuabigail1 responded:
“Maybe he thought it was the beginning of his romance story.”
Lebrontrey said:
“Stop inviting your broke friends to groove where you will embarrass them in front of strangers. Nani, stay home when broke.”
enkosi.mbangi replied:
“He's not going to Heaven, that one.”
Video shows 2 young women staring at man eating alone at groove
In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of two women looking hungry at groove has been doing the rounds on the social media streets and have caused quite a stir.
Video of men robbing a cyclist get caught on helmet camera footage without realising it, SA cracks jokes
The clip, which has over one million views, was shared on Twitter by online user @_Mashudu_M and shows two young women gawking at a man seated near them as he enjoys his meal at an event. The man doesn’t seem to notice them as they continue to give him quite a nasty stare.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News