A funny video of a man chowing some potato crisps at groove has been doing the rounds on social media

Instagram user @touchline_entertainment shared the clip online , which shows the man offering another guy a bite but quickly placing the chip in his own mouth instead

, South African users responded to the tweet with banter and many said broke people should avoid going to groove

Mzansi netizens could not help but crack up in laughter upon viewing a video of a man chowing his chips without a care in the world in the middle of groove.

The footage was shared by @touchline_entertainment on Instagram and shows the carefree gent dancing among a group of people as he eats his potatoes crisps.

Saffas couldn't help but laugh at gent who was enjoying his snack at groove. Image: @touchline_entertainment/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He is seen turning around to offer a man standing behind him a bite, to which the guy opens his mouth wide open. However, the man quickly snatches his hand holding the chip away from his mouth, and places it inside his instead. A loud laugh can be heard in the background before the clip ends.

South African cyber citizens responded to the video with laughter and witty comments:

noxi.bae reacted:

“I'm funeralled.”

abuti_papiie said:

“Bro opened his mouth for that little ting.”

goitsimang_setshogoe commented:

“That guy is from my home place.”

Mashilochristopher wrote:

“That background laughter hits more.”

ndhlovuabigail1 responded:

“Maybe he thought it was the beginning of his romance story.”

Lebrontrey said:

“Stop inviting your broke friends to groove where you will embarrass them in front of strangers. Nani, stay home when broke.”

enkosi.mbangi replied:

“He's not going to Heaven, that one.”

