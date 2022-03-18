South African online users have been left bemused after viewing a video of two apparently hungry women at groove

The clip, which was shared by online user @_Mashudu_M, shows them staring at a man seated nearby as he enjoys his meal

In true Mzansi fashion, many responded to the post with humour; however, others expressed that it was embarrassing

A video of two women looking hungry at groove has been doing the rounds on the social media streets and has caused quite a stir.

A video of two shamelessly hungry ladies caused a stir online. Image: @_Mashudu_M/Twitter

The clip, which has over one million views, was shared on Twitter by online user @_Mashudu_M and shows two young women gawking at a man seated near them as he enjoys his meal at an event.

The man doesn’t seem to notice them as they continue to give him quite the nasty stare. @_Mashudu_M captioned the tweet:

“Ladies, just stay at home if you don't have money for groove.”

South African online users wasted no time in taking to the comments to share their two cents on what they thought of the awkward scene:

@African_Spring asked:

‘Why is he not offering to share with the ladies?”

@Coltonlife79 replied:

“Because women are strong and independent. Remember?”

@HermaineM said:

“They are waiting for him to blink.”

@CindyMboniswa wrote:

“My daughter, she’s 9, she will be a teenager soon. How do I protect her from such? I get worried seeing young women going through this on social media... What to do as the parent because this is so embarrassing.”

@SibusisoSibiy12 responded:

“Repent all your sins and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour. Even the sins you did a long time ago even in your childhood including giving birth out of marriage is a sin as well. The sins of parents will always affect the child if you don't repent. The second step you teach.”

@itsnoma_ commented:

“What's crazy is the fact that the girl on the other side I know her. she was my former mate. Yhuu ha.a such an embarrassment.”

Groove gone wrong, woman’s risky dance lands her on the floor

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter while watching a video of a woman ending up on the floor after attempting a risky dance move.

The clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently and sees a man and a woman dancing together at groove. A few seconds in, the woman, who had been dancing on top of a small stool, loses her balance and falls on her back. In a second clip of the same video, the intoxicated man can be seen laughing and recounting the awkward incident in his mother tongue.

One can only hope the woman didn’t sustain any serious injuries after the night of fun went south.

