Eish: Groove Gone Wrong, Woman’s Risky Dance Lands Her on the Floor

Popular social media user @kulanicool took to Twitter to share a video of a man and a woman dancing together at groove

In the entertaining clip, the woman, who was dancing on top of a small stool, loses her balance and falls on her back

The local man, who appears intoxicated, goes on to recount the awkward flop and can’t help but laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter while watching a video of a woman ending up on the floor after attempting a risky dance move.

A video of a woman falling on her back after attempting a risky dance was shared on social media. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently and sees a man and a woman dancing together at groove. A few seconds in the woman, who was dancing on top of a small stool, loses her balance and falls on her back. In a second clip of the same video, the intoxicated man can be seen laughing and recounting the awkward incident in his mother tongue.

One can only hope the woman didn’t sustain any serious injuries after the night of fun went south.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Saffas responded with humour to the awkwardly funny tweet:

@Mapengo_Ntsako asked:

“So they interviewed him?”

@Boobah_12 reacted:

“Ulayekile (serves her right).”

@andydateacher said:

“Before he spoke I thought it’s Mpura bathong.”

@Sekgathe_Gen commented:

“Guy looks like Manizo wa Bad Company.”

@noxolonxumalo_ said:

“Ey amantombazane ayaphapha nawo (Ey girls can be so forward).”

Lady does moonwalk while using man as a prop, Mzansi says she’s got skills

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on social media user, Chesta H (@cc_banderas), who took dancing to a whole other level in a recent video she posted on TikTok.

In the video, the young woman can be seen walking up to a man where she proceeds to wrap her arm around his shoulder and starts to do the moonwalk while hanging on him. The man initially appears stunned at the approach but plays along until he shortly walks away.

She captioned the post:

“One thing about me? Ke tla chencha ma’giya (I will change gears) on anything.”

Peeps enjoyed the light-hearted video with many complimenting the woman on her smooth dance moves.

Source: Briefly News