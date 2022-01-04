A young woman took to her social media to share a unique video of her dancing using a man as a prop

In the entertaining clip, she is seen approaching the man before she proceeds to hang on him and dance

The video has taught Saffas a whole new way to grind and they are loving it as they compliment the woman on her moves

A social media user, Chesta H (@cc_banderas), took dancing to a whole other level in a recent video she posted on TikTok.

Social media user Chesta H (@cc_banderas) shared a video of her dancing while using a man as a prop. Image: @cc_banderas / TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, the young woman can be seen walking up to a man where she proceeds to wrap her arm around his shoulder and starts to do the moonwalk while hanging on him. The man initially appears stunned at the approach but plays along until he shortly walks away.

She captioned the post:

“One thing about me? Ke tla chencha ma’giya (I will change gears) on anything.”

Peeps enjoyed the light hearted video with many complimenting the woman on her smooth dance moves.

Here are some of their reactions to the video:

Kwanele Mbombo said:

“Uyashisa lo girl (This girl is hot)”

nollyngemntu commented:

“The man was to stunned to speak.”

Letlhogonolo kolberg reacted:

“Smooth.”

Shumani Samuel Simel

“Man was used like prop.”

Simone Hopper replied:

“And this is why he must always be taller.”

user3820518736034 reacted:

“Lol you left the guy shocked.”

Chesta H · Creator said:

“Imagine someone moonwalking in the air using you as a prop? Lol he had no choice but to walk away.”

Summary wrote:

“Clean and smooooth.”

Lesedi. Said:

“Shama had no idea what was going on.”

thandeka commented:

“The way he's looking at you.”

Lestat Sibiya reacted:

“You are beautiful my sister.”

Ndangala Mosia commented:

“Nice moves.”

user9853183526578 wrote:

“Yohh I like this the way. I repeated it.”

Fifi M replied:

“You are too much babes.”

the yoko replied:

“Pls, this is tooooooooo smooth.”

Source: Briefly News