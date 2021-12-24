A TikToker made Mzansi proud after she joined in on a performance with traditional Xhosa singers and a dancer

Siphokazi knew all the moves from beginning to end and had viewers beaming with pride as they watched her video on repeat

The clip quickly went viral on TikTok as locals enjoyed the purely Saffa vibes shared in their moves

@siphokazidimples_sa1 had peeps screaming "Xhosa pride!" when she joined a traditional dancer. The TikToker treated peeps on the app to a beautiful traditional Xhosa dance in the streets of Cape Town.

It seems a group of traditional dancers and singers were putting on a performance near V&A Waterfront when Siphokazi joined in. Siphokazi along with the Xhosa traditional dancer gave peeps a show to remember.

This video had locals smiling from ear to ear as they watched a young lady dance with traditional Xhosa performers. Image: @siphokazidimples_sa1 / TikTok

The video has been viewed more than 325 000 times on the social networking site and has gained nearly 31 000 likes!

South Africans loved every moment of the viral video

@anoh_chinyani1 said:

"To us who repeated the video more than thrice."

@sinethemba_hatana shared:

"I'm proud of our culture."

@nwah_1 wrote:

"This gave me goosebumps! Yiyooooo!"

@bonganihini commented:

"You look like a vibe. Free-spirited and fun."

@being.faith shared:

"I'm tempted to adopt this dance as my victory dance. It has that celebratory thing going on."

@pammy_m2 added:

"Goosebumps chile. I love being umXhosa."

