A video of a groom unable to keep himself upright when bop starts playing has been trending on social media

Clad in a blue suit with his beautiful bride by his side, the groom busts a few moves to the local hit Nkao Tempela

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the groom's crazy moves with some living for him and others sharing their concern for the bride

A video of a newlywed couple making their way out of their wedding venue has gone viral online thanks to the groom. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has been reshared on Twitter by Daniel Marven.

In just 26 seconds, the groom takes the show away from his beautiful bride with his killer dance moves. With Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy's hit song Nkao Tempela playing, it's no wonder the groom couldn't hold himself back.

This groom could not hold it together when 'Nkao Tempela' started playing. Image: @givenhlongwane0 / TikTok

Source: Twitter

Marven's reshare of the clip has gained almost 6 000 views on the bluebird app with peeps living for the groom's energy.

South Africans are loving the groom's energy

@AtiraaAlight said:

"She's marrying ne groovist."

@NEOHORNS wrote:

"One last dance before terms and conditions applied. One last dance, for the streets to see he still had it."

@ItsMamu_ responded with:

"Energy unmatched."

@ronnie_kobe88 shared:

"He won't sleep home ka di 31st this one."

@KhoaliBafokeng tweeted:

"This bloke ain't spending one weekend indoors. Libala!"

@Lamza_knees added:

"It’s also the bridesmaid quickly running to the front to dance with hubby."

