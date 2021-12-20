A group of motorbikers riding on behalf of charity were joined by none other than a Debonairs delivery driver on his familiar scooter

Mzansi couldn't get enough when a clip posted to TikTok by @mariusrobbertse showed the delivery driver holding his own in the 'parade'

Hundreds of TikTok users showed love to Marius' viral post as they enjoyed the bikers basking in the sun

A group of bikers who had gathered to ride on behalf of a charitable cause were joined by an unexpected but welcome guest.

A clip posted on TikTok by @mariusrobbertse (Marius Robbertse) had South Africans in stitches when a Debonairs delivery scooter joined the rally; reminding everyone that they do not play when it comes to delivering pizza.

It was not made immediately clear what charity the bikers were riding for but it sure did make for a heartwarming video. With his TikTok filled with clips of him riding either alone or with others, it's easy to see that Marius is truly a passionate biker.

Over 25 000 social media users got the chance to watch the clip and they surely did not disappoint. The video gained over 1 500 likes on the social networking application and the comments section was packed with positivity.

Social media users loving the unintentional team spirit

@x_x..iza..x_x commented:

"Those delivery guys are bikers in disguise."

@annetjies said:

"Haha, the days I had a scooter. I remember the day I tried to bullet past a bus while he was cruising on his way to stop at a red light."

@ginafs0 responded with:

"Shame man, that's so sweet."

@rockstar_thebikeguy shared:

"The new pizza advert is lit bro."

@3_d_o_t expressed:

"It's the dude from the YouTube advert."

@swiss.thami kindly added:

"Pity I can't like this video more than once."

@its_ya_boi_ty26 hilariously asked:

"Why was I expecting him to try pop a wheelie?"

