@kulanicool has shared an amusing clip with his 283 000 thousand Twitter followers and they are living for it

The clip shows a bunch of guys seated on the side of a road, eagerly waiting for cars to drive by and splash them with the puddles on the road

A sign that read “splash us” was soon followed by cheers from the delighted peeps as they got soaked by passing cars

South Africans can’t get enough of the hilarious clip shared by @kulanicool on his Twitter page. The video that originated from TikTok shows a group of energetic guys waiting patiently for passing cars to splash them.

What has ruined the day of countless people seems to be a source of amusement for this joyous group. With their camping chairs ready and a sign that reads “splash us”, the group sat on the pavement, cheering as passing cars soaked them.

This video of a group of guys waiting to be splashed with water by passing cars has gone viral on social media. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

The tweet gained over 7 600 views on the popular microblogging app and attracted the attention of hundreds of social media users eager to join in on the vibe.

Below are some of the responses compiled by Briefly News:

@ModisakengMusa wrote in response:

"The flu that's gonna hit them after this... I feel for them!"

@siphiwesihle5 shared:

"Boys will always be boys."

@callme_oraa asked:

"When is it raining again guys?"

@Sushh_18 said:

"Why aren't there always people who voluntarily wanna be splashed. I wanna participate."

@reesey456 tweeted:

"They sure got some spirit! Love the energy."

@Umenzi_Khumalo added:

"Life yabolova when the other gender is not around."

Source: Briefly.co.za