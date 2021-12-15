A South African man has caught the attention of many locals who are questioning the fish he just caught from the river

The social media user says he enjoys fishing as an outdoor activity but many peeps say he has to be careful he will catch snakes

However, some tweeps agree that fishing is the best hobby and some are also sharing their catch via his timeline

Social media users are inspired to consider fishing as an outdoor activity and that is because one local is enjoying it. The Twitter user headed online to share pictures of his hobby and displayed his fish.

The guy, @IM_Ramushu, says there is no better activity than fishing and the man seems to really enjoy his life away from the buzz in the urban areas.

South Africans are joining the conversation as they share funny comments on the guy’s timeline. Briefly News looks at the remarks from Mzansi peeps. He said:

“There is no outdoor activity that is peaceful like fishing.”

A local guy is getting funny reactions as he ragged about his best hobby. Image: @IM_Ramushu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Khakhathinyengi said:

“Catching catfish does not count as fishing.”

@Authar11 said:

“I know what you mean.”

@Floyd8367 said:

“Porcupine,, kana how is it cooked.”

@Magakwe_ said:

“I'll rather eat pilchard ka mayonnaise.”

@Seabelo99 said:

“You’re correct bro… nothing compares to fishing.”

@MalilyMash said:

“This tastes good.”

@Themba0707 said:

“Bathong catching snakes.”

@Sithole_Russel said:

“Some groups will say that's violent to the marine ecosystem.”

@WinesByBreezy said:

“What brought you to this choice of hobby?”

@Legalwise3 said:

“I am a specialist on that one bro.”

@leightenM said:

“Did you firstly apply for a fishing licence, or it is not necessary for one to?”

@CoolioDuriel8 said:

“Not all fish are edible, some are poisonous.”

