Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to ask his followers a question about how to cook fish and shared an image of a dish

Peeps were unsure if the former finance minister had cooked the dish himself but still took the time out of their day to roast him

Mboweni, as always, paid no mind to what the people of the Twitterverse had to say and carried on with his life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It seems that Tito Mboweni's cooking skills are frustrating Saffas more and more each day. The former finance minister recently shared a snap of a peculiar looking fish dish on Twitter and peeps were far from impressed.

Mboweni's post resulted in tons of questions as locals could not believe that a dish like this made its way out of his kitchen. While Mboweni did not say it was his dish, he simply asked a question about how fish meals should look.

Some peeps were hella confused and started pointing out that the pan it was cooked in does not look like one of Mboweni's. Other peeps just went straight for the kill as they roasted the politician like he roasts his chicken.

Tito Mboweni shared a peculiar fish dish online and peeps are ripping him apart. Image: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg and @tito_mboweni / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the responses Mboweni received:

@ItsRadebe shared:

"Congrats on drowning the fish. General Holomisa will have something to say about that fish."

@Tee_Boga asked:

"You don't chop like this, no garlic and big tomatoes. Who was assisting you Mr M?"

@molosiwaf said:

"This pic is downloaded, what's that green thing under the pan? And the chopped veggies are not your size..."

@ApheleleJody responded with:

"Who cooked this because wena you fight when you chop onion, garlic and tomatoes."

@holyash21 tweeted:

"Where did you find this pic? The fish, the grass and the pan are not yours including the recipe."

@Piet_06387 added:

"Nah that's not you... You got a gf ntate Tito?"

Mixed reactions to Mboweni's "sole destroying" post on the socials

Previously, Briefly News reported that peeps were not sure how to react to Tito Mboweni’s tweet about an English brand of shoe and called for the “real Tito Mboweni” to stand up.

Mboweni received mixed reactions from peeps after he shared a photograph of a brown leather shoe belonging to an English shoe brand called Clark's, leading many to believe that he was promoting foreign products and not those of Mzansi.

Mboweni who served as SA's finance Minister until August this year, posted:

"These are good and comfortable English Clarks shoes. Try them!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za