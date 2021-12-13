Former Reserve Bank boss and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni received harsh criticism on social media when he was seen promoting a UK shoe brand

Peeps called Mboweni out on his post questioning his patriotism and said the photograph promoted colonialism on the African continent

Mboweni's controversial post received both negative and humorous reactions with many saying the shoe design looked outdated

Tito Mboweni has been accused of promoting overseas products when posted about an overseas shoe brand on social media. Image: Gem Atkinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps were not sure how to react to Tito Mboweni’s tweet about an English brand of shoe and called for the “real Tito Mboweni” to stand up.

Mboweni received mixed reactions from peeps after he shared a photograph of a brown leather shoe belonging to an English shoe brand Clark's leading many to believe that he was promoting foreign products and not those of Mzansi.

Mboweni who served as SA's finance Minister until August this year, posted:

"These are good and comfortable English Clarks shoes. Try them!!"

Some questioned why Mboweni was not promoting Proudly South African products.

@Mysterious_Jay said:

“Negative”

@SitholeMusa2 said:

“I'm yet to see a Minister or former Minister of Britain promoting an African product.”

@Mpo_K_Shashape shared a picture of proudly South African shoe designs:

“Mzansi’s best”

Another user questioned why Mboweni was promoting overseas brands when our retail industry suffers.

@Ras_Pompe said:

“Are you now promoting Clarks?”

@TiagoCreative had a good laugh and said:

“No way shoes with a sole like that are comfortable, I refuse.”

@stv_dj shared a popular sentiment among social media users:

“How I wish you did this for a local brand Former Finance Minister.”

@FreshTshepi agreed:

“Imagine a whole minister proudly endorsing a product made from another country!! What have we done as a people to deserve such leaders?”

@stv_dj replied:

“They are short sighted do not understand the power of the platforms their have and they could build industries but it is just vibes for them.”

@KhutsoRebel reacted politically:

“These white blacks scammed South Africans for too long.”

@Lindani added:

“This shoe looks like colonialism.”

@new_afrika took a jibe at Mboweni:

"An AFRICAN former minister of Labour; former Governor of the Reserve Bank and former minister of money (finance) encouraging his majority poor countrymen, who are citizens of a 3rd world country, with a 46% unemployment rate to buy English. Nice.”

Mboweni later posted another tongue-in-cheek post:

"So, these are my Clarks shoes!! Legendary. Comfortable for old feet! English shoes!!"

Tito Mboweni looks for Skhumba’s details after hilarious radio show: “I want to deal with him strongo”

Previously Briefly News reported that former finance minister Tito Mboweni called out South African personality Skhumba Hlophe. Skhumba made fun of Mboweni's style and cooking on the radio recently and Mboweni was not standing for it.

Mboweni tweeted:

"I need the contact details of that jester: Skhumba... Wa delela swinene!! I want to deal with him strongo!"

The frustrated Mboweni's tweet asking for Skhumba's details gained a massive 4 400 likes on Twitter. Some peeps - like Mr Smeg - tried sympathising with the minister while others made him the butt of the joke.

Source: Briefly.co.za