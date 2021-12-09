After comedian Skhumba made fun of Tito Mboweni's cooking and shoes, the former finance minister headed to Twitter to call him out

Mboweni shared a hilarious post asking for Skhumba's contact details in order to "deal with him strongo"

The post gained tons of reactions with Mr Smeg also putting in his two cents, offering Mboweni a shoulder to cry on

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has called out South African personality Skhumba Hlophe. Skhumba made fun of Mboweni's style and cooking on the radio recently and Mboweni was not standing for it. Mboweni tweeted:

"I need the contact details of that jester: Skhumba... Wa delela swinene!! I want to deal with him strongo!"

The frustrated Mboweni's tweet asking for Skhumba's details gained a massive 4 400 likes on Twitter. Some peeps - like Mr Smeg - tried sympathising with the minister while others made him the butt of the joke.

Tito Mboweni called out comedian Skhumba for making fun of him on radio. Image: @skhumba_official / Instagram and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Check Mboweni's post out below:

Read some of the rather funny responses to the tweet below:

@Billy_G_king said:

"If you had the same energy to deal with the country's issues - the petrol would have not been R20/litre."

@MlekzM shared:

"Mr T, the guy mentioned your 'boots'... Then went on and spoke about your famous chicken recipe... When I thought he was done, he mentioned the relationship between you and the shower... Had to switch off cos I was angry."

@amaveziz suggested:

"Please ask MacG to invite you to Podcast n Chill, deal with Skhumba nicely on the podcast. Please go Tata."

@323i responded with:

"Forgive him, he is just frustrated with the current petrol price and the high cost of living as a whole whilst some leaders are always cooking fool chickens every day."

@singwanatheo tweeted:

"Do to him what you did to the chicken, sir."

@OngamaDlabantu added:

"Why not just issue requests for proposals for a stylist and a chef sir? You can call it job creation and kill two birds with one stone…"

Roast of Tito Mboweni: Former minister's peculiar chicken dish has Mzansi cackling

Previously, Briefly News reported that Tito Mboweni shared his infamous roast chicken on Twitter prior to cooking it. The unseasoned bird was stuffed with Tito's signature largely chopped pieces of green pepper and onion.

The chicken is placed comfortably on an oven tray with Rajah spice, salt and an unfamiliar concoction packed into a peanut butter jar on the counter beside it. 'Chef Tito' is known for his peculiar dishes but seeing his roast chicken has worried a lot of locals.

Taking to his replies section, Saffas shared bits of advice, starting from how to cook the chicken to requesting that the politician hire a personal chef.

