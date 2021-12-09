A shirtless picture of Duduzane Zuma at the beach ahs the internet going wild and screaming his name

The presidential hopeful seemed to be surfing as he posed wearing only swim shorts on a beachfront

Briefly News reshared the image to Facebook and many of our readers had some thirsty responses to the viral snap

A shirtless snap of Duduzane Zuma has locals wiping drool from the corners of their mouths. The son of former president Jacob Zuma shared the snap of himself holding a surfboard while wearing nothing but swim shorts.

The viral nature of his post prompted Briefly News to reshare it on our Facebook page. Readers were dying to know more about Duduzane's love life as they asked question after question about the local hunk.

Unfortunately for many, Duduzane is married to a stunning Durban woman named Shanice Stork. The two tied the knot in May 2015 according to IOL.

An image of Duduzane Zuma without a shirt on has tons of locals thirsting. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL/AFP @zuma_duduzane / Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the comments left under the post:

Juliet Nyampenza said:

"Is he married admin? #askingforafriend."

Nokuthula MissTulz Majozi wrote:

"He could president me anytime."

Mzwandile Sibeko shared:

"Our Model C president to be."

Sizwe Khoza commented:

"He can loot me anytime this one."

Rudeness K Mabunda responded with:

"MR UNIVERSE OF NKANDLA."

Gugulethu Ngcobo added:

"President bae."

