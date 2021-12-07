Yonda Thomas Had Ladies Swooning With His Sexy Headshot

Yonda Thomas seems to be the only man who doesn't need to post a thirst trap to have women drooling all over them

The Happiness Ever After actor has been in a long term relationship with fitness bae Taz Emerans but won't stop peeps from crushing

Thomas posted a rather professional headshot that reminded the ladies how much they love a man in a suit

Yonda Thomas has given a completely new look to thirst traps. The actor had no idea that he would have so many women across Mzansi losing their morals when he simply posted a headshot. Yonda's comments heated up as ladies let him know just how much of a hunk he is.

Yonda Thomas has proven himself to be quite the chick magnet. Image: @yondathomas

Source: Instagram

Seriously Single actor Yonda Thomas has fans wishing they met him long before Taz Emerans was lucky enough to call him bae. ZAlebs reports that the star is head over heels in love with his leading lady. The actor is always doing the most to make her feel loved and made sure to gush about Taz on his social media.

Even though Yonda is spoken for, doesn't mean the girls can't have an innocent crush on him. After sharing a recent headshot on Instagram, Thomas got to see just how many lovely ladies are simping hard for him.

The temperature in the comment section lit up as peeps took in all of the gorgeousness that was wrapped up in one snap.

@sthembizosee wrote:

"My crush bethunana... Can I get a follow back."

@ljstewardprpro said:

"Fine as wine !!! Yes indeed!! "

@manzimonate added:

"Your face is a caption wethu "

