Netflix has released the trailer for the sequel to Happiness Is a Four-letter Word and the star-studded cast has peeps going insane

Fans of the first movie could not help but notice the absence of original cast member Mmabatho Montsho from the exciting teaser

Viewers are bursting with excitement to see what shenanigans the glamorous girl crew gets up to in the romantic drama

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans of the sophisticated glitzy girl friends from Happiness is a Four Letter word are buzzing after Netflix released a teaser for the sequel of the movie. The follow-up to the series is titled Happiness Ever After and stars some of Mzansi's favourite famous faces such as Khanyi Mbau, Renata Stuurman and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.

Netflix has released a teaser for 'Happiness Ever After' and peeps were going crazy over the star-studded cast. Image: @mbaureloaded, @renatastuurman and @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

The wait is over, the romantic drama led by a strong black women cast has returned. Happiness Ever After has come back for round two and fans of the series can barely contain themselves.

Netflix released the trailer for the sequel just yesterday and peeps are looking forward to seeing what the crazy group of sophisticated women gets up to on their quest for love, happiness and success in the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, reports Citizen.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans on Twitter were impressed by the leading ladies of the production, Khanyi Mbau, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Renata Stuurman but could not help but notice that someone was missing.

Mmabatho Montsho saw tweeps inquiring about her absence from the sequel and responded. The actress said:

"No, I’m focusing on writing & directing. I’m sure it’s gonna be fire."

Many fans of the series are eager to see Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's performance as she joins the cast.

Khanyi Mbau’s Dubai saga lands her ‘Drama Queen of the Year’ nomination in Feather Awards

Briefly News reported the country's biggest LGBTQI+ awards are coming up and the nominees have been announced. It goes without surprise that Khanyi Mbau found her name in the Drama Queen of the Year category.

The nomination comes as a result of her "Shiya indoda eDubai" episode. News24 reports that boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga shed tears on Instagram live alluding to a rocky relationship. But just when peeps thought it was over, Khanyi booked a first-class ticket right back to Dubai.

TimesLIVE reports that Khanyi is sharing the dramatic category with a few interesting characters. Namely Nonku Williams and her mother, as well as Thabo Smalls and Kejile Kejile, will be holding thumbs for the win.

Media personality Thami Dish shared the announcement of the Feather Awards with a caption that explained the core of the event. He said:

"This year's nominees are a reflection of how far we have come as the queer community. We are proud of all the nominees, queer and those who aren't queer, but are always holding the torch next to us fighting for the liberation of the LGBTIQA+ community."

Source: Briefly.co.za