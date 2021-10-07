Who would have thought Khanyi's dramatic Dubai exit would inspire so much, from a catchy song to an entire nomination in the Feather Awards

Mbau joins The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams in the running to win the Drama Queen of the Year Award

The announcement ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Market Theatre,while Khanyi remains boo'd up in Dubai

The country's biggest LGBTQI+ awards are coming up and the nominees have been announced. It goes without surprise that Khanyi Mbau found her name in the Drama Queen of the Year category.

Khanyi Mbau has bagged a nomination in the Feather Awards thanks to her dramatic trip to Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded

The nomination comes as a result of her "Shiya indoda eDubai" episode. News24 reports that boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga shed tears on Instagram live alluding to a rocky relationship. But just when peeps thought it was over, Khanyi booked a first-class ticket right back to Dubai.

TimesLive reports that Khanyi is sharing the dramatic category with a few interesting characters. Namely Nonku Williams and her mother, as well as Thabo Smalls and Kejile Kejile, will be holding thumbs for the win.

Media personality Thami Dish shared the announcement of the Feather Awards with a caption that explained the core of the event. He said:

"This year's nominees are a reflection of how far we have come as the queer community. We are proud of all the nominees, queer and those who aren't queer, but are always holding the torch next to us fighting for the liberation of the LGBTIQA+ community."

High roller in Dubai: Khanyi Mbau gets a luxurious welcome, Cartier gift and Maybach V Class pick up

Briefly News previously reported Khanyi Mbau has made it known that all roads lead to Dubai. The socialite posted her return trip to the city where she left her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga high and dry. To make up for the last time, Kudzai welcomed her like the princess that she is.

After the video of her singing the catchy song "shiya indoda eDubai" went viral, many were certain that things between the Khanyi and Kudzai would be over. After CityPress reported that an emotional Kudzai said that his own mother was convincing him to leave Khanyi, reconciliation did not seem in sight for the couple.

Khanyi and Kudzai have beaten all odds and TimesLive reports that they looked happy as ever when Khanyi arrived in Dubai. The businessman made sure to give his girlfriend the kind of welcome that would make her never want to leave again.

The luxury shower began with an undisclosed gift from Cartier, followed by a bouquet of red roses and of course, Khanyi needed the perfect airport pick up ride to top off. So the couple rode off in a Maybach V Class that as Kudzai says, "You've never seen."

