After posting her passport and boarding pass en route to Dubai once again, Khanyi has quickly changed the tune of her "shiya indoda eDubai" hit

The celeb is living a life fit for royalty while loved up in the company of her bae Kudzai Mushonga, as he showers her in spoils

Kudzai made sure Khanyi got the kind of first-class treatment that would make anybody think twice before leaving Dubai again

Khanyi Mbau has made it known that all roads lead to Dubai. The socialite has posted her return trip to the city where she left her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga high and dry. To make up for the last time, Kudzai has welcomed her like the princess that she is.

After the video of her singing the catchy song "shiya indoda eDubai" went viral, many were certain that things between the Khanyi and Kudzai would be over. After citypress reported an emotional Kudzai saying that his own mother was convincing him to leave Khanyi, reconciliation did not seem in sight for the couple.

Khanyi and Kudzai have beaten all odds and TimesLive reports that they looked happy as ever when Khanyi arrived in Dubai. The businessman made sure to give his girlfriend the kind of welcome that would make her never want to leave again.

The luxury shower began with an undisclosed gift from Cartier, followed by a bouquet of red roses and of course, Khanyi needed the perfect airport pick up ride to top off. So the couple rode off in a Maybach V Class that as Kudzai says "You've never seen."

Khanyi Mbau changes her mind, Grabs flight back to Dubai

Briefly News reported that it seems “Shiya indoda eDubai” is no longer a thing because Khanyi Mbau booked herself a ticket back to the city and to her estranged boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga.

Taking to social media, the dramatic starlet shared a snap of her passport and the plane ticket.

Khanyi disabled the comments on the post because she clearly did not want to hear what people had to say about her decision.

The couple must have clearly sorted out their differences after Khanyi flew back to Mzansi without telling him. She proceeded to stomp on his ego by making a song about leaving him in Dubai.

