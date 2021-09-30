South African media personality Khanyi Mbau recently took to social media to show off a picture of a plane ticket and passport

The controversial starlet also showed her fans that the ticket is a flight to Dubai, revealing that she was returning to Kudzai Mushonga

Khanyi left the nation shook when she left the city without Kudzai's knowledge and returned the South Africa

It seems “Shiya indoda eDubai” is no longer a thing because Khanyi Mbau booked herself a ticket back to the city and to her estranged boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. Taking to social media, the dramatic starlet shared a snap of her passport and the plane ticket.

Khanyi Mbau has decided to return to Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded

Khanyi disabled the comments on the post because she clearly did not want to hear what people had to say about her decision.

The couple must have clearly sorted out their differences after Khanyi flew back to Mzansi without telling him. She proceeded to stomp on his ego by making a song about leaving him in Dubai.

Khanyi Mbau leaves Kudzai in Dubai, flies back to father’s grave in Mzansi

Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi shook recently after she upped and left her holiday in Dubai with her bae Kudzai Mushonga. According to reports, the media personality walked out with just a handbag and flew back to South Africa without alerting Mushonga.

The horrified Mushonga trended overnight as he went on Instagram Live to cry about the situation. He confessed that he was in shock that Khanyi would leave him like that and said he did not deserve such treatment.

However, it seems something big went down between the pair because Khanyi’s brother, Lasizwe hinted on his social media account that something was amiss. In addition when Mbau landed in Mzansi, she was picked up by Lasizwe and pair went straight to their father’s grave.

Khanyi Mbau & her bae Kudzai Mushonga are living it up in Dubai

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and her bae were living it up in Dubai.

The bubbly media personality took to social media and shared cute snaps of their baecation in the United Arab Emirates.

Along with the snaps, Khanyi thanked her man for mending her heart and making her believe in love again.

