Soft Life Goals: Khanyi Mbau & Her Bae Kudzai Mushonga Are Living It Up in Dubai

Khanyi Mbau and her bae Kudzai Mushonga are living it up in Dubai. The stunner has been serving Mzansi soft life goals with stunning snaps of their baecation in the United Arab Emirates.

The media personality took to social media at the weekend and penned a sweet post to her man. She shared a cute snap baed-up snap of the two of them along with her post.

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star and her boo have been in Dubai for more than a week. Taking to Instagram, she shared that her man has made her life a fairytale because he has mended her heart. The stunner added:

"My eyes are constantly filled with tears, tears of joy from the disbelief of how my life has turned out. I said I want Dubai you said ‘Let’s go now’! You have restored my faith. You are perfectly imperfect and all my losses have been restored in you."

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check put some of the comment s below:

winnie_ntshaba said:

"I am so happy for you sosha lami."

thickleeyonce wrote:

"Love this for you."

nadianakai commented:

"Love to see it!!!!!"

chanitafoster wrote:

"BEAUTIFUL?? I LOVE YOU! Happiness looks good on you @mbaureloaded."

precioustheplanner added:

"You are such a beautiful couple. Your love & energy is infectious."

Khanyi Mbau's boo dragged for dissing dark skin

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi media personality Khanyi Mbau is in love with her boo Kudzai Mushonga and they seem really happy. However, Kudzai rubbed a number of social media users up the wrong way when he posted a throwback picture of Khanyi, calling her "dusty".

Fans assumed that Kudzai was calling Khanyi dusty because her skin was much darker back in the day. It's no secret that Khanyi has had cosmetic procedures done to lighten the complexion of her skin.

After receiving serious backlash, Kudzai took to social media to clarify his statement about the old picture of Khanyi. Kudzai made it clear that it was just harmless banter between him and his girlfriend and he didn't mean anything malicious by it.

Source: Briefly.co.za