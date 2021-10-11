Khanyi Mbau and her boo Kudzai Mushonga looked stunning in two pics the Mzansi media personality posted on her timeline

Khanyi and her rich bae attended a posh function in Dubai and both of them were dressed to impress at the event

Khanyi's fans took to her comment section to let her know that it's about time they tie the knot

Khanyi Mbau and her boo Kudzai Mushonga looked ravishing in an event they attended in Dubai. The Mzansi media personality took to social media and posted snaps of herself rocking a stunning white dress.

The stunner also shared another pic of herself with her man dressed to the nines. Khanyi and Kudzai have been living it up in Dubai for the past couple of weeks.

Khanyi has been posting pics and videos of their lit vacation in the United Arab Emirates. The snaps Khanyi Mbau recently posted on Instagram served Mzansi major couple vibes.

The reality TV star's followers urged her and Kudzai to get married because they think they are a perfect couple. Check out some of their comments below:

sgabesmakadonia said:

"Dubai suits you Mrs K."

pearlmotsuku wrote:

"Love wins all the time."

nonkululekobarbie commented:

"Just get married cz nehlule."

dimpz628 said:

"Looking beautiful together. Love WINS. God is great."

_nolly_kay commented:

"Our brother in law."

lawd_kenzo added:

"MR AND MRS K."

