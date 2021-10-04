8 Stunning Pics of SA Socialite Khanyi Mbau Living It Large in Dubai

Khanyi Mbau is living it up in Dubai. The socialite has been posting epic snaps of herself enjoying her life in the United Arab Emirates since she went back to her rich boo, Kudzai Mushonga.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanyi surprised many when she left Kudzai in the beautiful country recently and came back to Mzansi. Many peeps thoughts things were over between the media personality because she did not even tell her bae when she took a trip back to Mzansi.

Khanyi Mbau is living it large in Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The stunner even recorded her new track Shiya Indoda eDubai where she seemingly disses their relationship. Since she flew back to Dubai, the stunner has been posting beautiful snaps of her lit vacation with Kudzai.

Khanyi Mbau has been pampering herself and enjoying night walks with her man. Kudzai Mushonga has been wining and dining the reality TV star and making sure that she doesn't pack up and go just like before. Briefly News compiled some of the snaps of Khanyi's visit in Dubai below:

1. Khanyi gets pampered at a spa in Dubai

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Khanyi relaxes after a long day in UAE

3. Khanyi's man welcomed her back to Dubai with a bouquet of fresh flowers

4. Khanyi indulges in sweet treats

5. Khanyi treats herself to a glass of wine

6. Khanyi poses for snaps inside a gorgeous hotel room

7. Khanyi and her boo Kudzai

8. Khanyi enjoys a night walk in Dubai

Khanyi Mbau gets a luxurious welcome in Dubai

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has made it known that all roads lead to Dubai. The socialite has posted her return trip to the city where she left her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga high and dry. To make up for the last time, Kudzai has welcomed her like the princess that she is.

After the video of her singing the catchy song "Shiya Indoda eDubai" went viral, many were certain that things between Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai would be over. After City Press reported an emotional Kudzai saying that his own mother was convincing him to leave Khanyi, reconciliation did not seem in sight for the couple.

Khanyi and Kudzai have beaten all odds and TimesLIVE reports that they looked happy as ever when Khanyi arrived in Dubai. The businessman made sure to give his girlfriend the kind of welcome that would make her never want to leave again.

Source: Briefly.co.za