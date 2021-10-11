Level Up: Khanya Mkangisa Gets a Special Shout Out from Rick Ross

Khanya Mkangisa is feeling like the bee's knees after receiving a memorable message from famous US rapper Rick Ross

The actress just hit the major milestone of two million followers on Instagram and has some big plans to celeb the huge feat

To kickstart her celebrations, Khanya got a message from Rick Ross himself to congratulate her on the accomplishment and wish her well

If anyone in Mzansi has any right to be feeling themselves today, it has to be Khanya Mkangisa. The celeb hit the two million mark on Instagram and got an international congratulatory message all the way from Rick Ross.

Khanya Mkangisa has levelled up after getting a special message from Rick Ross. Image: @ilovekhanya and @richforever

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the Aston Martin Music hitmaker was sending the Mzansi star some well wishes on her big achievement. In the video he says:

"What's up Khanya. It's the biggest boss in the game Rick Rosé. Congratulations on hitting that two million followers. Now let's take it to four million."

An excited Khanya shared the video on her Instagram as she thanked all two million of her followers for helping her get this far. The celeb also told fans to keep an eye out for her big celebration that is said to involve the rapper's alcohol brand.

