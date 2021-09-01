Khanyi Mbau leaves Kudzai in Dubai, flies back to father’s grave in Mzansi

South African media personality, Khanyi Mbau, left her boyfriend in Dubai and returned to South Africa without alerting him

The traumatised Kudzai Mushonga took to social media to let peeps know about the developing situtation, insisting that he was completely blindsided

Meanwhile Khanyi landed back in Mzansi and went to her father's grave along with her brother Lasziwe Dambuza

Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi shook on Tuesday evening after she upped and left her holiday in Dubai with her bae Kudzai Mushonga. According to reports, the media personality walked out with just a handbag and flew back to South Africa without alerting Mushonga.

The horrified Mushonga trended overnight as he went on Instagram Live to cry about the situation. He confessed that he was in shock that Khanyi would leave him like that and said he did not deserve such treatment.

However, it seems something big went down between the pair because Khanyi’s brother, Lasizwe hinted on his social media account that something was amiss. In addition when Mbau landed in Mzansi, she was picked up by Lasizwe and pair went straight to their father’s grave.

Although Khanyi has not yet explained what transpired in Dubai for her to leave, many have applauded her for being brave enough to walk away from a tricky situation.

Mzansi applauds Khanyi for walking away from the money

@caseywaves said:

“Khanyi Mbau chose ultimate peace and I honestly understand. Sometimes you must just leave without saying a Damn thing.”

@harrisonmkhize said:

“Man is shook because Khanyi said “f**k your money and fancy trips!” and left! She did well. I thoroughly encourage leaving! It’s never too late to leave. No amount of money or access to things is worth staying! Leave guys! Leave him in Dubai!”

@danielmarven said:

“Khanyi left a man in Dubai and flew back home with her own money, wena o stuckile mouwe Tembisa o kgotleletse abuse le sopo ya imana..mara fede!”

@drmomcooks said:

“Khanyi took her handbag and left everything behind, clothes, alles. Can't think of any other way to say "I'm gatvol"

