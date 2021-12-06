Social media icon Daniel Marven shared a picture of a lady planking in front of her peers as they posed for a picture

The well-dressed women looked gorgeous in their formal wear but the unidentified woman showing off her core strength left Mzansi in stitches

The hilarious post gained some hilarious responses from peeps on the bluebird app who called out her age

Well-known Twitter user Daniel Marven had the timeline in stitches with a peculiar post. Marven shared an image of a group of ladies dressed formally as they posed for a picture. The weird part was that one of the ladies decided to show off her core strength.

Smack-bang in the middle is the unidentified lady planking. Clad in an animal print dress with a black shawl, the woman locks eyes with the camera. The unusual pose had South Africans laughing their socks off!

The image on the right shared by Daniel Marven has left South Africans laughing. Image: @danielmarven

Many made mention of the lady's age while others simply shared that she is an odd individual. Whatever she may be, her unique pose gained quite a bit of attention on Twitter. Check the post out below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the funny comments left by tweeps:

@PietMolahloe shared:

"It had to be the one who didn't stick to the theme."

@lezdivine said:

"Leopard print is the problem nje."

@Cyrusdee1 responded with:

"Ma 80s are very weird."

@danny_dungi wrote:

"Fitness mother."

@SiMpho_Maloka tweeted:

"Lmao!!! Yoh!!! Now that's gangster!!!"

@mantshego added:

"Gym girls stay winning!"

Source: Briefly.co.za