A video of a strongman lifting a Corsa Lite to move it out of his vehicle's way has gained a massive 2.9 million views on TikTok

The man's insane strength wowed the TikTok world as he squatted down before effortlessly lifting the vehicle

The comments section was filled with peeps in awe of his ability but, naturally, there were some joke makers

Being buff is one thing but having the ability to lift a whole car is absolutely insane. TikTok user @ifeanyibasilsastr's latest video gained 2.9 million views thanks to his large muscles and crazy strength.

The strongman lifted a Corsa Lite to the amazement of the TikTok world. The shocking post gained over 124 000 likes on the short video application with a massive 1 900 comments left for him.

The caption read:

"How dare you block my way with this car."

This man's crazy strength absolutely wowed the internet. Image: @ifeanyibasilsastr / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video below shows @ifeanyibasilsastr's pure power:

Read some of the comments he received below:

@sunflower_7862 said:

"They don't call it 'Corsa LITE' for nothing."

@ron_nine99 shared:

"Imagine coming out and you see your car but you don't remember parking it like that..."

@stable_zilo wrote:

"Who said old cars can't have park assist."

@granitebodies commented:

"Sideways circle walk with a car is impressive no matter how you look at it. Strong lad!!"

@rudzie_rudzani added:

"Our cars are not safe... We can't secure a parking space... He will shift it for himself."

"Yoh": Man carries 5 heavy cement bags at once, Mzansi can't even believe it

In other news about strong men, earlier this year Briefly News reported that impossibly strong individuals are nothing new to our world, but a snap of one man doing the unthinkable definitely has Mzansi asking questions.

@DonelllJ took to Twitter to share the image which caused a massive stir online. He enthusiastically captioned the post:

"The toughest dude I know in town."

In the image, a man presumed to be a construction worker stands hunched over carrying five full bags of heavy cement. The unidentified man smiles and appears to be holding the dense packets with the utmost ease. The picture definitely had Mzansi triggered with many questioning their own abilities after taking a look at the image.

