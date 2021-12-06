An advert showing an elderly man waxing his chest and body hair has gone viral on social media

The video displays the 'oom' confusing the words 'waxed' and 'vaxxed' until his helpful friend tells him the difference

The clip comes from a King Price Insurance advert and was shared on TikTok where it gained a massive 1.4 million views

A South African insurance company took a page out of Nando's book with their recent advert. King Price Insurance shared a hilarious 52-second clip of an uncle mixing 'vaxxed' up with 'waxed'.

The video starts off with the elderly man heating up some wax to remove the hair from his chest. He does so for a good few seconds, yelping at every pull. Another man appears and asks him what he's doing.

This hilarious advert had South Africans in stitches as the elderly man confuses the words 'waxed' and 'vaxxed'. Image: King Price Insurance / YouTube

The old man says to his friend:

"The doctor said if I want to have a long life with my wife I have to get waxed. And in six weeks, I have to do it again."

His shocked friend responds with:

"Vaxxed. Vaccinated."

The video was reshared to TikTok by @macdonaldsibara where it gained a massive 1.4 million views.

Read some of the hilarious comments the ad received below:

@user9503939 said:

"Thought that was John Cleese? Am I wrong?"

@jorjafox7 shared:

"Screaming with laughter. 6am, my neighbour must love me."

@sylviangema wrote:

"Ooh no. This is beautiful and funny."

@itz_juliet1 commented:

"I'm literally on the floor."

@riki_si added:

"The fact that he went through that pain for his wife is very adorable."

