An old Nando’s ad has surfaced on social media and despite its age, it is still extremely relevant in Mzansi

The ad shows a traffic cop pulling over a man who has an expired licence, the problem shortly fades after he buys the cop Nando’s for lunch

Mzansi citizens took to the comment section to have a good laugh as they know this situation far too well

A social media user shared a throwback ad made by Nando's South Africa and it still serves the good-good. These guys have been doing the thing for years and their content has only gotten spicier, just like their chicken.

Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared an old Nando's clip on social media where the bribery of traffic cops was highlighted. Image @SA Long distance Truckers

Facebook page shared an old clip in which Nando’s grilled Mzansi traffic police. If someone says they bought a traffic cop lunch just to be kind, we all know the real reason behind it.

In the clip, it shows a man being pulled over with an expired licence. In a roundabout way, the cop lets the man know that some lunch might make the issue go away, lol. Every South African knows this far too well!

Laughing at the accuracy of the ad, social media users took to the comment section to have a good chuckle. Not knowing the ad was a throwback, some were a little shook over the price of the meal too. You can’t even get chips for R21.95 these days!

Here are some of the comments:

Johan Meyer knows the drill far too well:

“Where there is smoke, there is fire. Nando's spot on again. This cop must be from Gauteng Traffic.”

Nhlakanipho Shongwe could not believe the price:

“When was this? Quarter chicken and chips costing R21.95.”

S'bongo Sibalcool knows this ad tells the tale of an issue that is far too rife in Mzansi:

“There's a big story behind this advert.”

Pfari Mpfareni lives for the content Nando’s serves:

“Nando's adverts always on top.”

