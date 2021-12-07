Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen is nothing but spicy this weekend and social media trending charts confirm it

The Khozas are on viewers' minds as they deal with the kidnapping of Harriet's dearest niece Olerato and bargain with Darlington

Fans of the show are eager to see what lengths Harriet will go to to get Olerato back because it seems like Darlington is enjoying her company

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Things are heating up on The Queen with the Khoza family back in action. Darlington is on the list of Harriet's biggest enemies. The boss lady has tried to reason with him to get Olerato back but the kidnapper is not budging as he throws more demands on the table.

‘The Queen’ is trending after last night's episode. Image: @MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

TVSA's teasers for The Queen this week are all about drama on the show. Fans should be expecting to be glued to their screens waiting for the Khozas to make their big move on Darlington, while Clive and Akhona heat things up in the romance department.

After last night's episode, the streets are buzzing as fans discuss what happened and what's coming up next. It's safe to say that peeps are fully invested in the drama.

@RewindMzansi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"If there is a SAFTA for the most kidnapped character, Olerato deserves to win it."

@Siyomhlangeni has come up with a script idea:

"Definitely bring in new members at the Khoza mansion yaz. It's too quiet. Maybe bring Brutus's married son, moving to JHB with his wife... turns out the wife is Harriet's daughter that she got from being raped by her father and abandoned her."

Cindy Mahlangu makes a swift and sudden exit from The Queen, leaving fans stressing

Briefly News reported that the stunning Cindy Mahlangu has apparently left The Queen fans heartbroken with recent news of her departure. Mzansi soapie actors are dropping like flies!

Cindy plays the character of Siyanda, a saucy young woman who is sure to be missed. SK Khoza’s departure is still fresh and this is sure to cut them even deeper.

Entertainment tea-spiller Phil Mphela dropped the news, informing fans that sis had “resigned with immediate effect.”

Source: Briefly.co.za