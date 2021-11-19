Cindy Mahlangu has dropped The Queen and fans are starting to stress as to what the heck is going on

Entertainment tea spiller Phil Mphela let people know that Cindy has resigned with immediate effect and will no longer be part of The Queen fam

Fans flocked to the comment section to discuss the matter, stressing as to whether this means the end is near

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The stunning Cindy Mahlangu has apparently left The Queen fans heartbroken with recent news of her departure. Mzansi soapies are dropping actors like flies!

It never rains but it pours for 'The Queen' Mzansi. While Mzansi is still processing the news of SK Khoza's axing, Cindy Mahlangu has reportedly left the show. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Cindy plays the character of Siyanda, a saucy young woman who is sure to be missed. SK Khosa’s departure is still fresh and this is sure to cut them even deeper.

Entertainment tea spiller Phil Mphela dropped the news, informing fans that sis had “resigned with immediate effect.”

Phil did not give a reason as to why this went down the way that it did, only that Cindy would not be back.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Phil shared:

The Queen fans cannot help but think there is trouble in paradise and are now worried about their favourite show. With cast members dropping like flies, it can only mean drama.

Peeps took to the comment section of Phil’s post to discuss the matter at hand:

@Gugu19981078 thinks it is a good move for Cindy:

“Change is good people we can’t be watching some people all the time like Bold n The Beautiful and Days of Our Lives iyo.”

@___Mthembu thinks it is time to cut the lights and water:

“The Queen must resign.”

@YeyUngangFaki is stress laughing:

“Yohhh kubadd ngale moss, so much stars either leaving or getting fired ”

@ObonyeBw needs answers:

‘The Queen’: Latest episode has people talking about Mjekejeke’s jackpot

Mzansi Magic's The Queen is trending on social media after a spicy episode. The episode titled Money Makes The World Go Round had many talking about Mjekejeke's lotto win and how long he's going to keep the money a secret, reported Briefly News.

The Queen Mjekejeke became a very lucky many when he took his chances with the lotto and actually scored the jackpot. The Khoza truck driver has been keeping the news of his win to himself as he figures out what he is going to do with his newly found fortune.

Viewers on Twitter are overjoyed for Mjekejeke but the majority agrees that he definitely should not tell his wife Patronella about his newly found riches or else he will find himself on the next episode of I Blew It.

Source: Briefly.co.za