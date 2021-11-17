Bonang Matheba has drawn a very clear line with people who feel the need to remind her that she has no children

Responding to a snarky post regarding her baby-less life, Bonang let the shade-throwing social media user have it

Bonang’s people could not deal with her level of sass in the response and were cry-laughing in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bonang Matheba is having none of this “have a baby” nonsense! Sis will do as she pleases when she pleases and ain’t nobody going to tell her different.

Bonang Matheba recently resorted to insults on the TL and served a spicy clapback to nosy tweeps. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Being 34 now, peeps feel it's time Bonang settles down and starts a family. Women's fertility clocks start ticking when they reach 30 and fans are worried Bonang will not be able to “carry on her legacy,” as reported by TimesLIVE.

Seeing a recent post of someone ripping her for not having had children yet, Bonang lost her ish and let them have it. Using some colourful language, Queen B told people to stay in their lanes.

Bonang’s response to a now-deleted post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonang’s saucy response left people busting. Shame, this social media user should have known better than to mess with Queen B.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Miss_Fipaza is living for this boss babe energy:

“I'm here for your response.”

@Atlekgo heard it loud and clear:

“Yes, mam❤️”

@Obedmashishi7 was bust:

@keyssa_tshepi snapped their fingers:

Eeeek! Bonang Matheba will be spending Christmas at home, fans rejoice

Bonang fans are bursting with excitement after Queen B announced that she will be home sooner than expected. The celeb told fans that she has plans to spend the holidays in her home country, reported Briefly News.

Earlier this year, The Citizen reported that Bonang stans were distraught when they found out that their favourite celeb had left the country without an announcement. Fans felt betrayed by B when she just up and left with no goodbye.

Since her silent exit, followers have been constantly asking the House of BNG owner when she plans on returning home, even for a tiny visit. TimesLIVE reports that Bonang has finally given peeps a return date.

Source: Briefly.co.za