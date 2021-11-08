Bonang has always expressed the desire to immigrate but never actually gave fans a solid timeline as to when she plans on doing this

Earlier this year, Mo'girl surprised peeps with a sudden move to New York City and Bonang's been living her best life in the streets of the Big Apple

Many of her adoring fans have been asking her when she will be coming home, even for a weekend visit, and Bonang has finally given a date

Bonang fans are bursting with excitement after Queen B announced that she will be home sooner than expected. The celeb told fans that she has plans to spend the holidays in her home country.

Bonang Matheba fans are counting down the days until she comes back home. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this year, The Citizen reported that Bonang stans were distraught when they found out that their favourite celeb had left the country without an announcement. Fans felt betrayed by B when she just up and left with no goodbye.

Since her silent exit, followers have been constantly asking the House of BNG owner when she plans on returning home, even for a tiny visit. TimesLIVE reports that Bonang has finally given peeps a return date.

In a since-deleted tweet, Bonang told fans that she has no intention of spending the festive season in New York. She wrote:

"I’ll come home for Christmas."

