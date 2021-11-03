DJ Zinhle knows the struggles of making a name for yourself as a female DJ, not just in South Africa but around the world

The musician is big on helping other women make it in the industry and has put out a word to all those in need to push them to work hard

Followers received her message well and one person was so excited that they wrote: "Girls RULE in a male-dominated industry, I'm here for it"

DJ Zinhle is a fierce woman in music and in business, so if someone is going to be dishing out career advice then it should be her. The DJ has shared an inspiring statement for young ladies who are trying to make it in the industry.

DJ Zinhle has shared an inspiring message for up-and-coming female DJs. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Female DJs are gaining more and more confidence to break out into the male-dominated industry. With stars such as Uncle Waffles on the rise, women are bound to even things out. But even with her fairly recent fame, The South African reports the young DJ is already receiving harsh criticism.

DJ Zinhle, being a mogul in the DJ game, took it upon herself to share some words that Uncle Waffles and other up-and-coming lady DJs are in need of hearing. In her tweet, she said:

"Female DJs, perfect your art… don’t give them a reason to disrespect your work. Practice makes perfect. With that said, wear whatever you wanna wear & dance if it’s your thing… They are talking because you’re shaking the industry. It’s our time!"

Peeps love to see it and this is what they had to say:

