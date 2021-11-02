Mzansi Seemingly Already Over Uncle Waffles: "She's Becoming Boring Now"

Mzansi tweeps are seemingly already over Uncle Waffles after another video of the DJ dancing to the same song was shared on social media

The stunning DJ trended recently when a clip of herself busting a move while playing Adiwele by Young Stunna received major love online

Peeps shared that they are now bored because Uncle Waffles does the same dance moves and plays the same song in all her videos

Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

Mzansi peeps are seemingly already over Uncle Waffles. Image: @unclewaffffles

Source: Instagram

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips, according to ZAlebs.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now " boring".

Below are some of the comments from tweeps who shared their thoughts on the video posted by Musa:

@wannganwana wrote:

"She must chill. Mzansi, we get bored very fast."

@peaches_re commented:

"Lol, now she's gonna do this at every set."

@NgceboMthiya said:

"I'm bored already."

@PrettyGirling_ commented:

"Okay she can stop now, it's enough, we get it."

@HloniHakunaMat2 said:

"I wish she was my friend so I can tell her like a real friend to change her style at least."

@TenkhabaD added:

"Does she play other songs or...? Because all the videos I see of her it's always Adiwele...she needs to come up with something, fast!"

