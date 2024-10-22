The South African Amapiano star DBN Gogo recently debuted her new hairstyle colour

The DJ and music producer posted videos of her showing off her new look and hair colour on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the star's new look on social media

Dbn Gogo changed her hair colour. Image: Oupa Bopape

Due to her appearance, the South African female DJ and producer Dbn Gogo has once again made headlines on social media.

Dbn Gogo debuts new hair colour and hairstyle

The Amapiano first lady, Dbn Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, became the talk of the town recently after a video of herself and focalistic dancing together on stage circulated.

Recently, the famous producer shared some clips of herself debuting her new hairstyle and colour on her Twitter (X) page. The star looked ravishingly amazing in her new hairstyle, which caused a buzz online.

She captioned the videos:

"Definitely found my new colour."

Watch the clips below:

Netizens react to Dbn Gogo's new hairstyle

Shortly after she revealed her new hairstyle, many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Snerto120601 complimented the DJ:

"The most beautiful Gogo from Durban."

@Lonwabisa2 wrote:

"You are so beautiful, I love you very much."

@AbutiGatvol responded:

"Honestly, this, the platinum blonde and that lime green on you, it's a match made it heaven."

@nathimalaza15 replied:

"This colour blends with your skin so perfectly."

@Petite_Penny complimented:

"You are so beautiful Gogo."

@collenmakawa said:

"You are so beautiful haibo."

@boitumelo_Htumi mentioned:

"Mind you, you eat in every colour!"

