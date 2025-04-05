Hotto is Orlando Pirates' top earner, taking home R500,000 per month, reflecting his importance to the team

The top earners, including Evidence Makgopa and Zakhele Lepasa, earn R150,000 each, showcasing a relatively equal pay distribution

With his contract expiring in June 2025, questions loom over whether the club will renew Hotto's high salary as he nears the end of his career

Orlando Pirates, one of South Africa's biggest football clubs, has a diverse roster of talented players, but some are pulling in significantly more than others.

Here's a breakdown of the top earners at the club and what it means for the team’s wage structure.

The highest earner at Orlando Pirates is Deon Hotto, a versatile and experienced player who has been crucial for the club's success.Image/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

1. Deon Hotto – R500,000 per month

The highest earner at Orlando Pirates is Deon Hotto, a versatile and experienced player who has been crucial for the club's success.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hotto’s salary of R500,000 per month reflects his value to the team, having been a steady performer on both the left wing and in defense.

His consistency, especially in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he played for Namibia, only adds to his worth.

However, with his contract set to expire in June 2025, questions arise about whether the club will continue to invest in him as he nears the end of his career.

Makgopa, a promising forward, takes home R200,000 per month, making him the second-highest earner at Orlando Pirates.Image/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

2. Evidence Makgopa – R200,000 per month

Makgopa, a promising forward, takes home R200,000 per month, making him the second-highest earner at Orlando Pirates.

His ability to make a difference on the field has been valuable for the team, and his wage reflects his growing importance in the squad.

As he continues to develop, it’s likely his earnings could rise in the future, especially if he maintains or improves his performances.

Innocent Maela, one of the club’s key defenders, earns R150,000 per month.Image/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

3. Innocent Maela – R150,000 per month

Innocent Maela, one of the club’s key defenders, earns R150,000 per month.

His leadership at the back has been vital to Pirates’ defensive stability.

Although not as high-earning as some of his teammates, Maela’s contribution to the team’s overall success cannot be overlooked, making his salary a reflection of his importance in the squad.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa also earns R150,000 per month, placing him among the top earners at the club. Image: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

4. Zakhele Lepasa – R150,000 per month

Striker Zakhele Lepasa also earns R150,000 per month, placing him among the top earners at the club.

Lepasa’s ability to find the back of the net has been crucial to Pirates’ attacking efforts.

His performances on the pitch have made him a fan favorite, and his salary reflects the role he plays in the team's offensive strategies.

Goodman Mosele, a central midfielder known for his dynamic play, completes the list of top earners with R150,000 per month.Image/Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

5. Goodman Mosele – R150,000 per month

Goodman Mosele, a central midfielder known for his dynamic play, completes the list of top earners with R150,000 per month.

His role in both defense and attack has been key for Orlando Pirates, and his salary is indicative of his growing influence in the squad.

Mosele’s ability to control the tempo of the game and his passing range make him one of the club’s most reliable players.

Pirates’ Wage Structure

While Deon Hotto sits comfortably at the top of the wage list, the rest of the top five earners are all on similar salaries, indicating a relatively balanced pay scale for some of the club's more crucial players.

Inside Orlando Pirates' Top 5 Highest-Paid Players: Who's Earning the Most?

Source: Facebook

Monnapule Saleng, despite being one of Orlando Pirates' standout performers in recent seasons, is not among the club’s top five earners.

Reports suggest that the 27-year-old winger takes home around R70,000 per month.

Top 3 Highest-Paid South African Footballers in 2025

Briefly News previously reported that South African footballers are making a powerful impact on the global stage, with several stars securing impressive contracts abroad.

Leading the way in 2025 is Lyle Foster, earning around R450,000 per week at Burnley FC in the English Premier League.

Percy Tau, now at Qatar SC after a successful run at Al Ahly, is reportedly earning an annual salary of R28 million.

Source: Briefly News