South African footballers have continued to make a significant mark on the global stage.

With their talent, hard work, and determination, many players are earning top salaries playing for clubs worldwide.

In 2025, the following South African footballers are leading the pack when it comes to impressive paychecks.

Let’s take a closer look at these football stars and how they’ve achieved success.

1. Lyle Foster – Burnley FC (England)

Lyle Foster has become one of South Africa’s most promising talents in European football.

Playing for Burnley in the English Premier League, Foster’s earnings have grown steadily since his arrival in England.

In 2025, it is estimated that his weekly wage is around £20,000, which equates to approximately R450,000 per week.

His rise in the Premier League has made him one of the highest-paid South African footballers abroad.

2. Percy Tau – Qatar SC.

Percy Tau’s journey through Europe and beyond has made him a prominent figure in African football.

After a successful stint at Al Ahly in Egypt, Tau moved to Qatar SC, where he continues to make an impact on the field.

As one of South Africa's top earners, his contract at Qatar SC is reportedly structured to increase over time, with his current annual salary estimated at around R28 million.

His time in Qatar has only added to his reputation as one of the most lucrative and successful football stars from South Africa.

3. Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota United FC (USA)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is making waves in Major League Soccer, playing for Minnesota United FC.

As one of the brightest talents from South Africa, Hlongwane’s reported annual salary of around R10.3 million places him among the top earners in the MLS.

His strong performances and growing reputation have made him a rising star, not just in South Africa but also internationally.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is making waves in Major League Soccer, playing for Minnesota United FC.Image/SuperSport.

The top South African footballers earning big in 2025 are making waves internationally.

From the Premier League to MLS and Qatar, these athletes are showcasing their talent on the global stage while securing financial success.

Their hard work, commitment, and skill have propelled them to the top, and they serve as inspiration for future generations of South African footballers.

