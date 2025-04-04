Percy Tau isn't just a football star; he's a graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) from the University of South Africa

From winning the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly to clinching titles in Belgium and now playing for Qatar SC

With an estimated net worth of $9 million, Percy Tau enjoys luxury cars, high-end fashion, and prime properties

Percy Muzi Tau was born on May 13, 1994, in Witbank, South Africa.

From a young age, it was clear that Tau had a natural talent for football, and he quickly rose through the ranks of the South African football scene.

He began his career with the Premier Soccer League’s Mamelodi Sundowns, where he spent several years honing his skills.

Source: Getty Images

During his time at Sundowns, Tau helped the team secure two league titles and a prestigious CAF Champions League trophy, marking his early years as a professional player with significant success.

Rise to Prominence

At Mamelodi Sundowns, Tau became one of the most influential players, making over 100 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

His performances earned him the South African Footballer of the Year award and recognition as the joint-top goal scorer in his final season with the club.

His contributions on the field were vital in propelling the team to domestic and continental glory.

International Career

In 2018, Percy Tau made the leap to European football, signing with English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, due to challenges in securing a work permit, Tau spent much of his time on loan to various Belgian clubs.

His loan spell at Union SG saw him named Proximus League Player of the Season, and his time at Club Brugge brought him a league title.

Tau's Belgian adventure continued with a successful loan to Anderlecht, where his performances continued to impress.

Move to Qatar SC

In January 2025, Percy Tau made another move in his illustrious career, signing with Qatar Stars League club Qatar SC.

The deal saw Al Ahly receive a transfer fee of $450,000 for his services.

This new chapter in Tau's career promises to add even more accolades to his already impressive portfolio.

National Team Glory with Bafana Bafana

Tau has been a vital member of South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, since his debut in 2015.

Over the years, he has earned more than 50 caps and scored 16 goals, playing a crucial role in South Africa’s performances in various international tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

Academic Achievements: A Degree Beyond Football

Despite his football success, Percy Tau has shown a commitment to education that sets him apart from many of his peers.

Tau holds a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from the University of South Africa, an achievement that highlights his dedication to personal development alongside his athletic career.

Financial Standing and Millionaire Lifestyle

As of early 2025, Percy Tau’s net worth is estimated at approximately $9 million, making him one of the wealthiest footballers from South Africa.

His wealth stems from his lucrative football contracts, as well as endorsement deals with top brands.

With an annual salary of around R22 million, Tau’s earnings are reflective of his status as one of Africa’s most accomplished football players. Off the field, Tau enjoys a lavish lifestyle that includes a collection of luxury cars, fashion-forward attire, and multiple properties.

