Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos gave his views about Percy Tau after the March World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin

Tau started against no matches after making a surprise return for the national side that divided local supporters

Local football fans reacted on social media to express their divided views about Tau with some praising the player and others saying it is time for him to end his Bafana career

Coach Hugo Broos opened up about Percy Tau’s performances against Lesotho and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The attacker played his first matches for Bafana after a forced hiatus due to his struggles for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, while fans were divided about his selection.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos opened up about Percy Tau's performance for the national side. Image: BafanaBafana/Twitter and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: UGC

Broos spoke after Bafana completed consecutive 2-0 victories over Lesotho and Benin, while Tau played in both matches.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains Percy Tau’s impact on the national side

Broos speaks about Tau in the tweet below:

Source

https://www.idiskitimes.co.za/bafana-bafana/broos-runs-the-rule-over-tau/

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Tau deserved his return to the Bafana squad and highlighted the impact of the 30-year-old.

Broos said:

“He’s a good player that knows how to give an assist. But Benin had someone shadow him, so it was difficult for us, but I’m happy with his performance. Percy worked a lot for the team, he might not have done what we asked of him, but when you have a player that works like that and wants to do what we expect, the manager can’t be dissatisfied.”

Bafana are top of their World Cup qualifying log, according to the tweet below:

Tau has experienced struggles at club level

While Tau is one of South Africa’s most decorated players, the attacker has experienced struggles that affected hi Bafana career.

Tau fell out of favour with Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller and was benched at the Egyptian giants yet his career was revived after joining Qatar SC during the January transfer window.

During his career, Tau played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and English side Brighton, while he is Mzansi's most decorated CAF Champions League player with three winner’s medals.

Percy Tau tries to break away in the match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025. Image: Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans agreed with fans on social media about Tau’s impact, while others said the player should consider ending his Bafana career.

Lucky Lukhele agrees with Broos:

“He is more of a team player, I noticed also. I like this Tau sharing the ball with other strikers.”

Ernest Malebe defended Tau:

“Steven Pienaar used to wear number 10 and done nothing for Bafana but you said nothing. Percy carried the game even if he didn't score.”

Luka Maboa bucks Broos:

“As long as you are satisfied coach. Who am I to question your selections?”

Lebogang Phaswane said Tau should go:

“Tau's time is over.”

Ralph Paul Jacobs was not impressed:

“Not impressed by him, there are players who are better than him.”

Source: Briefly News