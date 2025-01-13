Attacking midfielder Percy Tau has joined Qatar SC after leaving Egyptian and CAF Champions League champions Al-Ahly

The 30-year-old spent three and a half seasons at Al-Ahly, where he won 12 major titles, including two Champions League titles

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Tau made the right decision, while some said the move had been motivated by money

Percy Tau has officially left Egyptian giants Al-Ahly and has signed for eight-time Qatar Stars League champions Qatar SC.

The Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Al-Ahly, winning 12 major titles including two CAF Champions League victories.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly to join Qatar SC. Image: Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto and Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, Tau played in England and Belgium before he joined the Egyptian giants, but his stay was cut short after a reported fallout with coach Marcel Koller.

Percy Tau joins Qatar SC

Tau's arrival at Qatar SC was announced on Instagram:

According to a KickOff report, Tau has found a new home amid interest from several clubs, including Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC, coached by Mzansi tactician Pitso Mosimane.

The report said:

"The 30-year-old will be looking to rejuvenate his career after losing his spot as a regular starter during his final season at Al Ahly and a reported fallout with the side's head coach Marcel Koller. Tau is suggested to have been in demand with interest believed to have come from clubs in Saudi Arabia, with it also being said that South African giants Kaizer Chiefs were interested in the forward."

Tau's reported arrival in Qatar was mentioned in the tweet below:

Tau will show off his skills in Qatar

While Tau's stay at Al-Ahly was cut short, the 30-year-old remained a crowd favourite at the club and was on the scoresheet during a 6-1 Champions League victory over CR Belouizdad.

After securing a move to Qatar, Tau hopes to revive his career and return to the Bafana Bafana setup after he was left out of the recent squads by coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau played against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League this season. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Tau's move

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying Tau made the right decision while others felt the player should have returned to Mzansi to join Kaizer Chiefs.

Phakamisa Nkotobeva backed the move:

"Very good, Percy. Football is a very short career."

GT Noa SK likened Tau to another foreign-based Mzansi star:

"This one is like Dino Ndlovu. They don't return to PSL; they go out there and make money."

A Pheleli Nemaguvhuni said Chiefs missed out:

"I thought he was going to Chiefs."

Dboy Next-door Pepenene-slowPoison asked a question:

"Three million signing fee?"

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins asked a question:

"Why didn't he sign up with Kaizer Chiefs?"

Percy Tau receives a hero's welcome upon Mzansi's return

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau received a hero's welcome when he faced Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League.

While playing for Al-Ahly, Tau represented the Egyptian side during a 0-0 draw against Pirates on Saturday, 7 December 2024.

